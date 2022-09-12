Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after buying an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after buying an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of C stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

