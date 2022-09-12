CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $69.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $58.51 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.77%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,069,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,371,000 after purchasing an additional 156,417 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,675,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

