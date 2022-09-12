Cohen & Steers Inc. Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

