Comparing Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) and Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) and Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Tailwind Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $926.96 million 1.47 $62.99 million $4.02 16.26 Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Huron Consulting Group and Tailwind Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.36%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Tailwind Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Tailwind Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group 8.27% 10.92% 5.49% Tailwind Acquisition N/A -133.06% 9.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Tailwind Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans. The Business Advisory segment offers cloud-based technology, analytics, restructuring, and capital advisory solutions to life science, financial, healthcare, education, energy and utilities, and industrials and manufacturing industries, as well as to public sectors. The Education segment provides research enterprise and student lifecycle; digital, technology and analytic solutions; and organizational transformation services to public and private colleges and universities, academic medical centers, research institutes, and other not-for-profit organizations. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Tailwind Acquisition

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

