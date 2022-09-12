Comparing IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) & iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH)

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) and iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and iTeknik’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $2.84 million 30.85 -$32.55 million ($3.59) -1.81 iTeknik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

iTeknik has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iTeknik has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and iTeknik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 iTeknik 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEX Biometrics ASA presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 454.70%. Given IDEX Biometrics ASA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IDEX Biometrics ASA is more favorable than iTeknik.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and iTeknik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA -1,000.63% -127.63% -113.82% iTeknik N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of IDEX Biometrics ASA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDEX Biometrics ASA beats iTeknik on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

(Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About iTeknik

(Get Rating)

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.