Comparing Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) & EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI)

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) and EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Share Global and EVI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Share Global -13.30% -13.00% -9.56% EVI Industries 3.76% 8.49% 4.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of EVI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Smart Share Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Share Global $562.63 million 0.41 -$19.55 million ($0.24) -3.62 EVI Industries $242.01 million 0.72 $8.38 million $0.68 20.35

This table compares Smart Share Global and EVI Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EVI Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart Share Global. Smart Share Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Smart Share Global and EVI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Share Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart Share Global presently has a consensus target price of $1.70, suggesting a potential upside of 95.76%. Given Smart Share Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smart Share Global is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Smart Share Global has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVI Industries has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVI Industries beats Smart Share Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Share Global

(Get Rating)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, provides mobile device charging services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 5.7 million power banks in 845,000 POIs in 1,700 counties and county-level districts. Smart Share Global Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About EVI Industries

(Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.