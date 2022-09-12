Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Concrete Pumping Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 371.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

