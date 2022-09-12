ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $111.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.28. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.