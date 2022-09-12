Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $100.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.83. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

