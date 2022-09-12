Contrasting British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) & Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

British Land pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Bank of Communications pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get British Land alerts:

Profitability

This table compares British Land and Bank of Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British Land N/A N/A N/A Bank of Communications 20.32% 9.82% 0.77%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British Land $560.21 million 7.98 $1.31 billion N/A N/A Bank of Communications $65.91 billion 0.65 $13.58 billion $4.26 3.41

This table compares British Land and Bank of Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than British Land.

Volatility & Risk

British Land has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for British Land and Bank of Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British Land 1 3 3 0 2.29 Bank of Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bank of Communications beats British Land on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About British Land

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer. We do this by creating great environments both inside and outside our buildings and use our scale and placemaking skills to enhance and enliven them. This expands their appeal to a broader range of occupiers, creating enduring demand and driving sustainable, long term performance. Our Offices portfolio comprises three office-led campuses in central London as well as high quality standalone buildings and accounts for 65% of our portfolio. Our Retail portfolio is focused on retail parks and shopping centres, and accounts for 31% of our portfolio. Increasingly our focus is on providing a mix of uses and this is most evident at Canada Water, our 53 acre redevelopment opportunity where we have plans to create a new neighbourhood for London. Sustainability is embedded throughout our business. Our places, which are designed to meet high sustainability standards, become part of local communities, provide opportunities for skills development and employment and promote wellbeing. In April 2016 British Land received the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development, the UK's highest accolade for business success for economic, social and environmental achievements over a period of five years.

About Bank of Communications

(Get Rating)

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand structured deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdrafts; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including forex deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, forex trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 245 branches and 3,025 banking outlets in Mainland China; 22 overseas branches and 68 overseas banking outlets, as well as representative offices in 17 countries. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.