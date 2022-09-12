Contrasting Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) & Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY)

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Amplify Energy 0.68% -43.99% 8.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.4% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $32.92 million 0.10 -$108.05 million N/A N/A Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.89 -$32.07 million $0.05 159.40

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lekoil.

Risk & Volatility

Lekoil has a beta of -1.19, meaning that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Lekoil on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

