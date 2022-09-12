Contrasting PlayAGS (AGS) and Its Peers

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare PlayAGS to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -7.66% -33.94% -1.89% PlayAGS Competitors -119.14% -15.22% -10.50%

Volatility & Risk

PlayAGS has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PlayAGS’s rivals have a beta of -0.53, indicating that their average stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

88.9% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of PlayAGS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PlayAGS and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $259.70 million -$22.57 million -11.22 PlayAGS Competitors $1.60 billion $104.56 million 21.92

PlayAGS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PlayAGS. PlayAGS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PlayAGS and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 1 3 0 2.75 PlayAGS Competitors 49 160 383 6 2.58

PlayAGS presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.88%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 33.71%. Given PlayAGS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

PlayAGS beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About PlayAGS

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.