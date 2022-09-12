Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 195.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Copa by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 32,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Copa Stock Performance

About Copa

NYSE:CPA opened at $74.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.32. Copa has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

