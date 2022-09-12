Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Friday, September 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.22 million.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:PIF opened at C$19.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$23.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$381.96 million and a PE ratio of 121.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.