Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Friday, September 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.36. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.
Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.22 million.
Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.9 %
Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.
Featured Articles
