Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,879,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781,810 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of Corteva worth $2,119,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Corteva by 25.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Corteva by 40.3% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus raised their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

