Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,466,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Shares of ORCL opened at $75.91 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $202.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

