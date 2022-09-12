Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 204 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,090,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $456.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $446.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.