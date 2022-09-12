Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 24,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $89.46 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $153.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.