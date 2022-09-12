Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,772,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $129.63 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.23. The company has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.