Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $421.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

