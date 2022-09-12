Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 49,787 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 676,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,860,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $73.40 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $91.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

