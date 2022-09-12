Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1,183.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.93.

NYSE:AMT opened at $261.59 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $298.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.90.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

