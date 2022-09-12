Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 713.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

Zoetis Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $164.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.