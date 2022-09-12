Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,127,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.52. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

