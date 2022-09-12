Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,863,000 after buying an additional 65,151 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 218,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.22.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

