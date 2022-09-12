Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $450.03 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $437.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

