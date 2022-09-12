Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,679 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $198.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.95. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

