Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 2,726 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after buying an additional 790,896 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after buying an additional 233,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,728,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,019,000 after buying an additional 41,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,555,000 after buying an additional 109,702 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

SCZ opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $79.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

