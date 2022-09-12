Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 8,400 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.2 %

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

