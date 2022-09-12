Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 410 ($4.95). Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s current price.

CRST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).

Crest Nicholson Stock Up 1.4 %

CRST opened at GBX 228.80 ($2.76) on Monday. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 208.80 ($2.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419 ($5.06). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £587.84 million and a PE ratio of -1,144.00.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

