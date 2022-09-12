Critical Contrast: Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) vs. trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) and trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Agent Information Software and trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A trivago 0 5 1 0 2.17

trivago has a consensus price target of $2.32, indicating a potential upside of 53.42%. Given trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A trivago $427.68 million 1.27 $12.66 million ($0.14) -10.78

This table compares Agent Information Software and trivago’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Agent Information Software.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A trivago -9.53% 4.29% 3.49%

Risk and Volatility

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, trivago has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of trivago shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

trivago beats Agent Information Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

