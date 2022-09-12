Critical Contrast: Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) versus Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) and Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gold Resource and Theta Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00 Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gold Resource currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 171.43%. Given Gold Resource’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theta Gold Mines has a beta of -1.34, meaning that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.8% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and Theta Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource 7.26% 9.35% 5.70% Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gold Resource and Theta Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.24 $8.03 million $0.13 13.46 Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gold Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Theta Gold Mines.

Summary

Gold Resource beats Theta Gold Mines on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

