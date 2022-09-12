Critical Review: Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) & Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) and Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Option Care Health and Enhabit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $3.44 billion 1.75 $139.90 million $0.97 34.21 Enhabit $1.11 billion 0.74 $111.10 million N/A N/A

Option Care Health has higher revenue and earnings than Enhabit.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health 4.71% 12.11% 5.06% Enhabit N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Option Care Health and Enhabit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.6% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Enhabit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Option Care Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Option Care Health and Enhabit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enhabit 1 2 1 0 2.00

Option Care Health currently has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.31%. Enhabit has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.76%. Given Option Care Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than Enhabit.

Summary

Option Care Health beats Enhabit on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Option Care Health

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc. offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders. It also offers treatments to manage the progression of neurological disorders, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and duchenne muscular dystrophy; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; therapies that women need to survive and thrive through high-risk pregnancies; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications, as well as nursing services. Option Care Health, Inc. is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc. provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services. The company also offers hospice services, including pain and symptom management, palliative and dietary counseling, social worker visits, spiritual counseling, and bereavement counseling services to meet the individual physical, emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. As of March 31, 2022, it operated in 252 home health agencies and 99 hospice agencies across 34 states. The company was formerly known as Encompass Health Home Health Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Enhabit, Inc. in March 2022. Enhabit, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. As of July 1, 2022, Enhabit, Inc. operates as a standalone company.

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.