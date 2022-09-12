Critical Survey: American Tower (NYSE:AMT) versus Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Necessity Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 27.23% 28.93% 4.15% Necessity Retail REIT -10.25% -2.30% -0.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Necessity Retail REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $9.36 billion 13.02 $2.57 billion $6.08 43.02 Necessity Retail REIT $335.16 million 2.86 -$40.18 million ($0.51) -14.10

Dividends

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Tower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $5.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. American Tower pays out 94.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Necessity Retail REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Necessity Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

American Tower has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Necessity Retail REIT has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Tower and Necessity Retail REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 3 10 0 2.77 Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00

American Tower presently has a consensus price target of $290.93, suggesting a potential upside of 11.22%. Necessity Retail REIT has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.94%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than American Tower.

Summary

American Tower beats Necessity Retail REIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

