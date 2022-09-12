CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Boosted by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 6.1 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.48 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.38.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

