CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

