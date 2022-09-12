CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,517,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 73,360 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 588,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 458,836 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Price Performance

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $46.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $57.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 160.75%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

