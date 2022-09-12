Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $218.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.80 and its 200-day moving average is $205.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile



Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

