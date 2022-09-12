CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 41.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $271,784,000 after acquiring an additional 787,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $102.15 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

