Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.57. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

PLAY stock opened at $38.86 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

