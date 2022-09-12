Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after acquiring an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DE. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $372.25 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

