Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Decreased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 520,073 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.7 %

DAL stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.