Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €28.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €28.50 ($29.08) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.10) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, September 5th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of DTE opened at €19.55 ($19.95) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($18.50). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €18.84 and a 200-day moving average of €17.99.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.