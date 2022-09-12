Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,187.86 ($50.60).

DGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($49.54) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.27) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,825 ($46.22) per share, with a total value of £8,262 ($9,983.08).

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,797 ($45.88) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £86.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2,712.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,765.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,737.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 46.82 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

