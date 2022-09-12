DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.76 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DKS. Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.39.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $116.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $142.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

