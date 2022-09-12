Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,958,000 after purchasing an additional 767,712 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

