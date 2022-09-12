eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,622 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,303,449 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 16.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 11.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,671 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.10 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 107.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 209.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

