Echo Street Capital Management LLC Acquires 966 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.40.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $451.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.75. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

