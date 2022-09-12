Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 135.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.72.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $45.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $171.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

