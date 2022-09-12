Echo Street Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after acquiring an additional 32,475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,907. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

